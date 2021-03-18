India Today Conclave (South) held on March 12-13

The event, held just weeks before the two states and union territory are to go to polls, saw the participation of voices from various quarters.

The India Today Conclave (South) was held on March 12 and 13, and was held in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala. The event, held just weeks before the two states and union territory are to go to polls, saw the participation of voices from various quarters. This came after the India Today Conclave (East) was held, which saw both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speak.

According to India Today, the South conclave provided a 360 degree view of the socio-political developments in the region with insights from those in the fields of politics, industry, academia, art and sports.

Those who took part in the conclave include BJP National President JP Nadda, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, DMK chief MK Stalin, Actor and President of Makkal Needhi Maiam Kamal Haasan, Former Union Finance and Home Minister P Chidambaram, Lok Sabha MP Shahi Tharoor, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Member of Board of Governors in India Foundation Ram Madhav.

