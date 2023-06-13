India threatened to shut down Twitter, raid homes of employees says Jack Dorsey

Responding to Dorsey, Rajeev Chandrashekhar stated that Twitter under Dorsey's regime, repeatedly violated Indian law.

news News

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey made a startling revelation during an interview, and said that the Indian government had threatened to shut down Twitter in India, raid the homes of Twitter employees, and close down Twitter offices if the company did not comply with its requests. Twitter had received numerous requests from the Indian government to block accounts related to the farmers' protests and those critical of the government. Dorsey described these actions as an infringement on freedom of expression in a democratic country like India.

“India for example, India is one of the countries which had many requests around farmers protests, around particular journalists which were critical of the government, and it manifested in ways such as ‘we will shut Twitter down in India’… ‘we would raid the homes of your employees', which they did; ‘we will shut down your offices if you don't follow suit’. And this is India, a democratic country,” Dorsey said during the interview to a YouTube channel ‘Breaking Points’.

The farmers' protests in India, which started in November 2020 and saw thousands of farmers camping at Delhi border points, came to a conclusion in November 2021 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the controversial farm laws. The laws were withdrawn during the winter session of Parliament after Modi acknowledged the government's failure in convincing the farmers and appealed to them to end their year-long protest.

Dorsey also mentioned Turkey's similar behavior, where the government threatened to shut down Twitter and engaged in court battles with the company.

Responding to Dorsey’s claims, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, stated that Twitter, under Dorsey's regime, repeatedly violated Indian law and failed to comply with it from 2020 to 2022. Chandrashekhar said that no one was sent to jail or Twitter was shut down, but the focus was on ensuring compliance with Indian laws. He emphasised that India, as a sovereign nation, has the right to enforce its laws on all companies operating within its borders. Chandrashekhar also mentioned that there was evidence of Twitter's arbitrary, partisan, and discriminatory conduct during that period, including the misuse of its power on the platform. “The government's policy for all intermediaries operating in India is clear - compliance with laws to ensure a safe, trusted, and accountable internet,” he said.

This is an outright lie by @jack - perhaps an attempt to brush out that very dubious period of twitters history



Facts and truth@twitter undr Dorsey n his team were in repeated n continuous violations of India law. As a matter of fact they were in non-compliance with law… https://t.co/SlzmTcS3Fa — Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@Rajeev_GoI) June 13, 2023

It must however be noted that raids were held at the offices of Twitter India in Gurgaon and Delhi in May 2021.

The Congress party's wings, the Youth Congress and National Students' Union of India, shared the clip of Dorsey’s interview on Twitter. Srinivas BV, the national president of the Indian Youth Congress, reacted to Dorsey's interview by tweeting, "Mother of Democracy - Unfiltered."