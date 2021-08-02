India takes over UN Security Council presidency, says it will be a voice of moderation

India is set to host signature events in three major areas of maritime security, peacekeeping and counterterrorism during the month.

India will always be a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue and a proponent of international law, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday as the country takes over the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for August. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described it as a "momentous day" and referred to the Sanskrit phrase 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) to describe India's worldview. "As we take over the UNSC Presidency for August, look forward to working productively with other members. India will always be a voice of moderation, an advocate of dialogue and a proponent of international law," Jaishankar tweeted.

Bagchi said India's tenure at the UN Security Council has been guided by five 'S' â€” 'Samman (respect), Samvaad (dialogue), Sahyog (cooperation), Shanti (peace) and Samriddhi (prosperity)'. India is set to host signature events in three major areas of maritime security, peacekeeping and counterterrorism during the month. "It is a singular honour for us to be presiding over the Security Council the same month when we are celebrating our 75th Independence Day," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said in a video message.

The first working day of India's Presidency will be Monday, August 2 when Tirumurti will hold a hybrid press briefing in the UN headquarters on the Council's programme of work for the month. Tirumurti will also provide a briefing for member states of the United Nations which are non-members of the Council on its work for the month, according to a schedule released by the UN.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video message on India's presidency, said, "We must think of the entire humanity and not only of those who are on our side of the border. Humanity, as a whole, must be at the centre of our thinking and action."

India began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC on January 1. India will again preside over the Council in December next year, the last month of its two-year tenure. It is India's seventh term on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member. India has previously been a member of the UN Security Council in 1950-51, 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85, and 1991-92.

Following its election to the global body, India said that it will promote responsible and inclusive solutions to international peace and security and would pitch for a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system.