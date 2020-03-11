India suspends most visas till April 15: Indians coming in from affected regions to be quarantined

This includes tourist visas and medical visas. Any foreign national who intends to travel to India for a compelling reason has been asked to contact the nearest Indian Mission.

The Union government on Wednesday suspended all existing visas barring those who hold diplomatic, official, employment, project or international organisation visa. These restrictions will be in place from 5.30 pm on March 13, and will be in place till April 15. In addition to this, holders of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards who travel visa-free will also not be able to do so till April 15.

Indians who have either visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after 15 February, or are arriving from these countries, will be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days upon their arrival to India. The government also recommended that Indians must avoid non-essential travel abroad, and has advised that they can also be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days whenever they return. The government also advised against non-essential travel to India.

“Any foreign national who intends to travel to India for a compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian Mission,” the government said.

For those seeking return from Italy, the government stated that the provision for testing for students or ‘compassionate cases’ will be made, and those who test negative will be allowed to travel. They will, however, be quarantined in India for 14 days.

“International traffic through land borders will be restricted to Designated check posts with robust screening facilities. These will be notified separately by M/o Home Affairs,” the release stated.

The cabinet secretary also said on Wednesday said all states and Union Territories should invoke provisions of Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 by means of which all advisories issued by the Union health ministry and state governments from time to time are enforceable.





