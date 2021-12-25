India to start vaccination for children between 15-18 years from Jan 3

The Prime Minister announced that precaution doses will be given to health workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years with co-morbidities.

news COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, December 25 night announced vaccination programme for children between ages 15 and 18 years. The vaccination programme will commence on January 3, 2022. Additionally, the PM also announced precautionary dose or booster dose for healthcare workers and frontline workers from January 10. And those above 60 years with comorbidities, based on doctor's advice, will also be able to get vaccine booster dosage from January 10, 2022, said PM Modi.

Incidentally, earlier in the day, DGCI gave approval for emergency use of Covaxin in children between 12-18 years of age.

Wishing the nation, a Merry Christmas, Modi in his address said that as people are preparing to welcome the new year, they will also have to be cautious about the spread of the contagious Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

“All of you are ready to welcome 2022, but along with enthusiasm one needs to be cautious as the new variant of Coronavirus , Omicron has created concern,” he stated.

He further went on to say that as the virus mutates, our ability to fight it is also growing. 18 lakh beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds. 90,000 beds only for children have been made ready, Modi said.

He claimed that almost 90 percent of eligible population has had at least one dose. “It’s a matter of pride that we had such an efficient vaccination programme and on such a scale. It’s a sign of the strength of our health systems, our medical personnel and teamwork delivery.”added Modi.

“We were alert to this need for vaccinations, on research, approval system and certification. It was a result of that, that India had started its vaccination on January 16th. We have crossed the figure for 141.1 crore vaccinated mark,” mentioned PM Modi.