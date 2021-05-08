India sees record 4,187 fatalities due to COVID-19 in one day, reports over 4 lakh cases

The country's official death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 2,38,270.

news Coronavirus

India has recorded 4,187 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours â€” the highest so far, along with 4,01,078 fresh cases, taking the total number of cases in the country to 2,18,92,676, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

It is the fourth time after May 1 that India has crossed the four-lakh-mark of new cases in the last 24 hours. On Friday, India recorded 4,14,188 cases. It also breached the maximum deaths in 24 hours. On May 6, India recorded 3,980 deaths -- the highest till then.

In the past 16 days India has continued with over three lakh cases and over 3,000 casualties. India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,18,92,676 with 37,23,446 active cases and a total of 2,34,083 deaths, so far.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 37,23,446, comprising 17.01% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.90%, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,79,30, 960, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09%, the data stated. According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,18,609 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, while 1,79,30,960 people have been discharged till date.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 16,73,46,544 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 22,97,257, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,04,10,043 samples have been tested up to Friday (May 7) for Covid-19. Of these 18,08,344 samples were tested on Friday.