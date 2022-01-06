India sees over 90k new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The country also saw the biggest single-day jump of Omicron cases, with 465 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

India reported 90,928 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the highest in over 200 days, pushing its caseload to 3,51,09,286, data released by the Union Health Ministry on January 6 said. The country also saw the biggest single-day jump of Omicron cases, with 465 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections of the new variant of coronavirus to 2,630.

The death toll climbed to 4,82,876 with 325 fatalities, the ministry said.The number of active cases stands at 2,85,401, comprising 0.81 per cent of the total infections, it said. Of the total new Omicron cases, Maharashtra has the maximum at 797, followed by Delhi at 465, Rajasthan 236, Kerala 234, Karnataka 226, Gujarat 204 and Tamil Nadu 121.

The last time India reported over 90,000 COVID-19 cases was in June last year, with as many as 91,702 new infections were reported on June 10, 2021.

An increase of 71,397 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a day on January 6. The national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 97.81 per cent, the government has said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.43 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.47 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,43,41,009. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent, the ministry said. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 148.67 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. The 325 new fatalities include 258 from Kerala and 17 from West Bengal.

So far, 4,82,876 deaths have been reported in the country including 1,41,581 from Maharashtra, 48,895 from Kerala, 38,357 from Karnataka, 36,814 from Tamil Nadu, 25,121 from Delhi, 22,916 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,827 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.