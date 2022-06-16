India-SA T20I: Bengaluru Metro to run till 1 am on June 19

The Bengaluru metro corporation has also announced special return tickets that can be used on the night of the match.

news Cricket

Bengaluru is all set to host the much-anticipated India vs South Africa T20 international match on Sunday, June 19 at the Kanteerava Stadium. This is the fifth and final match in the series, and thousands are expected to gather at the stadium to watch the contest. In light of this, to ease the commute for spectators in the late hours after the match, the Bengaluru metro will run for a few extra hours on the intervening night of June 19 and June 20.

In a statement on Thursday, June 16, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that the last train from the four terminal stations (Kengeri, Nagasandra, Baiyappanahalli and Silk Institute) will depart at 1 am on June 20. The last train from Majestic towards all four directions will depart at 1.30 am.

Further, the rail corporation said that it will issue a one-time return ticket for those intending to watch the match at the Kanteerava Stadium. These paper tickets will be issued from 3 pm onwards on June 19 at all metro stations, at a cost of Rs 50 per ticket. These tickets allow for a single journey starting from the Cubbon Park metro station towards any direction, between 10 pm on June 19 and 1 am on June 20.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has agreed to a feasibility study to extend Bengaluruâ€™s Namma Metro to Hosur, providing relief to the scores of commuters who travel between the two places on a daily basis. As per reports, after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommaiâ€™s nod to extend the metro, BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parvez has now written to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs asking the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu to undertake the feasibility study to link the two locations.

