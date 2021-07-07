Indiaâ€™s new Health Minister is Mansukh Mandaviya, IT Minister is Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mansukh Mandaviya has replaced Dr Harsh Vardhan, who resigned as the Cabinet minister ahead of the major reshuffling by Narendra Modi on July 7.

news Cabinet Reshuffle

Mansukh Mandaviya has been named the new Union Health Minister, replacing Dr Harsh Vardhan. Ashwini Vaishnaw, a bureaucrat-turned-politician is the Information Technology (IT) Minister, which was previously held by Ravi Shankar Prasad. Kiren Rijiju is the new Minister of Law and Justice, which was also held by Ravi Shankar Prasad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reshuffled his Cabinet 2.0 on July 7. Ahead of the reshuffle, several leaders such as Dr Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Babul Supriyo and Sadananda Gowda, among others, submitted their resignations.

Mandaviya is a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat. Since May 30, 2019, he had been serving as the Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Chemical and Fertilisers before his elevation as a Cabinet Minister on July 7. He has a Master Degree in Political Science and has been an active member of the student wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad since 1992.

A two-time MP, Mandaviya holds a record of being one of the youngest MLA in Gujarat. He won the Assembly elections in 2002 from Palitana. He was a General Secretary of BJP Gujarat in 2015. Mandaviya was also the Chairman of the state-run Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation Limited. Although he is not a doctor by profession, Mansukh Mandaviya will have a major challenge of preventing a third wave of COVID-19 infections.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, who has no ministerial experience, is the BJP member in the Rajya Sabha from Odisha. He has an MBA and M.Tech and is an alumni of the IIT Kanpur and Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. A former IAS officer in Odisha cadre, Ashwini served as the Collector of Balasore and Cuttack. He later joined former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayeeâ€™s office as the deputy secretary.

Ahead of the reshuffle of the Union Cabinet, 12 ministers tendered their resignations. A total of 43 ministers were sworn in on July 7 evening at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Many news faces were inducted while several Ministers of State like Anurah Thakur, Kiren Rijiju and G Kishen Reddy were elevated to the rank of Cabinet Minister. Mandaviya is one among the ministers elevated. Ministers such as Smriti Irani, Narendra Singh Tomar and Nirmala Sitharaman retained their portfolios.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah has been given charge of the newly formed Cooperation Ministry, which is touted to help cooperatives in ease of doing business.

Key allocations

> Amit Shah â€” Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation

> Smriti Irani â€” Minister of Women and Child Development

> Nitin Jairam Gadkari â€” Minister of Road Transport and Highways

> Nirmala Sitharaman â€” Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs

> Jyotiraditya Scindia â€” Minister of Civil Aviation

> Anurag Thakur â€” Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Sports Ministry

> Ashwini Vaishnaw â€” Minister of Railways; Communications; and Electronics and IT

> Meenakshi Lekhi â€” Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture

> Piyush Goyal â€” Minister of Food and Textile

> Kiren Rijiju â€” Minister of Law and Justice

> Rajeev Chandrasekhar â€” Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship