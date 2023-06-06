India’s first international cruise sets sail from Chennai Port

MV Empress, the cruising vessel, will connect three Sri Lankan ports to the Chennai port, namely, the Trincomalee, Hambantota and Jaffna ports.

The country’s first international cruise service which is to be regularised, set sail from Chennai port to Sri Lanka. The Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, flagged off the cruise vessel called MV Empress on Monday, June 5, from the international cruise tourism terminal built at a cost of Rs 17.21 crore in Chennai. MV Empress will connect three Sri Lankan ports to the Chennai port, namely, the Trincomalee, Hambantota and Jaffna ports. According to an NDTV report, 750 passengers set sail from Chennai on the first day.

Minister Sarbananda at the event said that the beginning of the MV Empress’s service marks the “new age of cruise tourism and maritime trade in the country” and added that the government is committed to develop world class infrastructure. He also added, “Today, as we launch the maiden cruise service between Chennai and Sri Lanka, it has ushered a new chapter in the cruise tourism sector in the country. As the affordability and access to world class cruise services becomes a reality, the people can enjoy and relish luxurious amenities, entertainment and breathtaking views.”

MV Empress - the first regular international cruise service from the @PortofChennai to Sri Lanka sets sail. A brand new addition to our cruise tourism sector. pic.twitter.com/aI8nYKZS9l — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 6, 2023

The union minister of ports, shipping and waterways also expects the volume of the cruise ships will increase, from 208 in 2023, 500 in 2030 and is expecting it to go upto 1100 by 2047.

The ministry through a press release also claimed that it is also looking to boost the demand for cruise tourism by working on varied areas of interest, including Gujarat Pilgrimage tours, Ayurveda Wellness tours, cultural and scenic tours, and heritage tours among others. Developing ferry circuits in Thailand, Myanmar, India and Sri Lanka is also being discussed, Sarbananda said.