Indiaâ€™s COVID-19 count crosses 4.2 lakh, 445 deaths recorded in 24 hours

A total of 2,37,195 patients have recovered and 13,699 people have succumbed to the disease.

India has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for over five months now. After around two months of lockdown, the country opened up in a phased manner from June 8 and people are getting used to the new normal. Some states are continuing to see a rise in coronavirus patients and continue to enforce restrictions.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases in India as of 9.30 am on June 22 stands at 4,25,282 with 14,821 new cases in the past 24 hours. Of these, 1,74,387 patients are still under treatment.

A total of 2,37,195 patients have recovered. With 445 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 13,699, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 9.30 am on June 22:

â€” In Tamil Nadu, 59,377 people have tested coronavirus positive till date, of which 25,863 are under treatment. 31,316 people have recovered, and 757 people have died due to the disease. On June 21, 2,532 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has reported 9,150 coronavirus cases in total, and 3,391 people are under treatment. 5,759 patients have recovered, and the state has reported 132 deaths. A total of 453 new cases were reported in the state on June 21.

â€” Kerala has reported a total of 3,172 coronavirus positive patients, of which 1,490 are active. 1,659 people have recovered, and there have been 22 deaths. The state reported 133 new cases on June 21.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has reported 8,929 coronavirus cases, and 4,516 patients are still under treatment. 4307 have recovered and 106 deaths have been reported. 477 new cases were reported on June 21.

â€” Telangana has reported 7,802 coronavirus cases till date, of which 3,861 people are still under treatment. 3,731 people have recovered and 210 have died. The state reported 730 new patients on June 21.

â€” Maharashtra has reported 1,32,075 cases, of which 66,331 are undergoing treatment. 65,744 patients have been discharged after recovery, and 6,170 have succumbed to the disease. The state saw 3,870 new cases on June 21.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is.