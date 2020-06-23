Indiaâ€™s COVID-19 cases cross 4.4 lakh, death toll climbs to 14,011

A total of 2,48,189 patients have recovered.

India has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for over five months now. After around two months of lockdown, the country opened up in a phased manner from June 8 and people are getting used to the new normal. Some states are continuing to see a rise in coronavirus patients and continue to enforce restrictions.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases in India as of 9.30 am on June 23 stands at 4,40,215 with 14,933 new cases in the past 24 hours. Of these, 1,78,014 patients are still under treatment.

A total of 2,48,189 patients have recovered. With 312 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 14,011, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 9.30 am on June 23:

â€” In Tamil Nadu, 62,087 people have tested coronavirus positive till date, of which 27,178 are under treatment. 34,112 people have recovered, and 794 people have died due to the disease. On June 22, 2,710 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has reported 9,399 coronavirus cases in total, and 3,523 people are under treatment. 5,730 patients have recovered, and the state has reported 142 deaths. A total of 249 new cases were reported in the state on June 22.

â€” Kerala has reported a total of 3,310 coronavirus positive patients, of which 1,540 are active. 1,747 people have recovered, and there have been 22 deaths. The state reported 138 new cases on June 22.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has reported 9,372 coronavirus cases, and 4,826 patients are still under treatment. 4,435 have recovered and 111 deaths have been reported. 443 new cases were reported on June 22.

â€” Telangana has reported 8,674 coronavirus cases till date, of which 4,733 people are still under treatment. 4,005 people have recovered and 217 have died. The state reported 872 new patients on June 22.

â€” Maharashtra has reported 1,35,796 cases, of which 68,090 are undergoing treatment. 67,706 patients have been discharged after recovery, and 6,283 have succumbed to the disease. The state saw 3,721 new cases on June 22.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is.