India reports over 20,000 new cases in 24 hours

With 379 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 18,213.

India has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for over five months now. After around two months of lockdown, the country opened up in a phased manner from June 8 and people are getting used to the new normal. Some states are continuing to see a rise in coronavirus patients and continue to enforce restrictions.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases in India as of 9.30 am on July 3 stands at 6,25,544 with 20,903 new cases in the past 24 hours. Of these, 2,27,439 patients are still under treatment.

A total of 3,79,892 patients have recovered. With 379 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 18,213, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 9.30 am on July 3:

â€” In Tamil Nadu, 98,392 people have tested coronavirus positive till date, of which 41,047 are under treatment. 56,021 people have been discharged, and 1,321 people have died due to the disease. 4,343 new cases were reported on July 2.

â€” Karnataka has reported 18,016 coronavirus cases in total, and 9,406 people are under treatment. 8,334 patients have been discharged, and the state has reported 272 deaths. A total of 1,502 new cases were reported in the state on July 2.

â€” Kerala has reported a total of 4,753 coronavirus positive patients, of which 2,088 are active. 2,638 people have recovered, and there have been 26 deaths. The state reported 160 new cases on July 2.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has reported 16,097 coronavirus cases, and 8,586 patients are still under treatment. 7,313 have recovered and 198 deaths have been reported. 845 new cases were reported on July 2.

â€” Telangana has reported 18,570 coronavirus cases till date, of which 9,226 people are still under treatment. 9,069 people have recovered and 275 have died. The state recorded 1,213 new cases on July 2.

â€” Maharashtra has reported 1,86,626 cases, of which 77,260 are undergoing treatment. 1,01,172 patients have been discharged after recovery, and 8,178 people have passed away. The state reported 6,330 cases on July 2.