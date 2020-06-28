India reports highest ever spike with nearly 20k cases, death toll at 16,095

Over 3 lakh patients have recovered, while over 2 lakh cases are currently active, government data shows.

India has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for over five months now. After around two months of lockdown, the country opened up in a phased manner from June 8 and people are getting used to the new normal. Some states are continuing to see a rise in coronavirus patients and continue to enforce restrictions.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases in India as of 9.30 am on June 28 stands at 5,28,859 with 19,906 new cases in the past 24 hours. Of these, 2,03,051 patients are still under treatment.

A total of 3,09,712 patients have recovered. With 410 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 16,095, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 9.30 am on June 28:

â€” In Tamil Nadu, 78,335 people have tested coronavirus positive till date, of which 33,213 are under treatment. 44,094 people have recovered, and 1,025 people have died due to the disease. 3,713 new cases were reported on June 27.

â€” Karnataka has reported 11,923 coronavirus cases in total, and 4,441 people are under treatment. 7,287 patients have recovered, and the state has reported 180 deaths. A total of 918 new cases were reported in the state on June 27.

â€” Kerala has reported a total of 4,071 coronavirus positive patients, of which 1,939 are active. 2,108 people have recovered, and there have been 23 deaths. The state reported 195 new cases on June 27.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has reported 12,285 coronavirus cases, and 6,648 patients are still under treatment. 5,480 have recovered and 157 deaths have been reported. 796 new cases were reported on June 27.

â€” Telangana has reported 13,436 coronavirus cases till date, of which 8,265 people are still under treatment. 4,928 people have recovered and 243 have died. The state recorded 1,087 new cases on June 27.

â€” Maharashtra has reported 1,59,133 cases, of which 67,600 are undergoing treatment. 84,245 patients have been discharged after recovery, and 7,273 have succumbed to the disease. The state saw 5,318 new cases on June 27.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is.