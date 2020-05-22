India reports biggest spike with 6,088 new COVID-19 cases, total crosses 1.18 lakh

With 148 deaths in 24 hours, India has registered a total of 3,583 deaths due to COVID-19 so far.

Coronavirus COVID-19

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. The Indian government has extended its lockdown till May 31 to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 9.30 am on May 22 stands at 1,18,447, with 6,088 cases in 24 hours. A total of 48,534 patients have recovered. With 148 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 3,583, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on May 22:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 13,967 cases. 6,282 people have recovered and 94 people have died due to the disease. On May 21, 776 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 1,605 cases. 571 patients have recovered and the state has reported 41 deaths. A total of 143 new cases were reported in the state on Thursday.

â€” Kerala has a total of 691 cases, with 510 recoveries and 5 deaths. The state reported 24 new cases on May 21.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 2,605 cases, with 1,705 recoveries and 54 deaths.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,699 cases, with 1,036 recoveries and 45 deaths. The state saw an increase of 38 cases on May 21.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 41,642 cases, with 11,726 recoveries and 1,454 deaths. The state saw 2,345 new cases on May 21.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as, states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 51,02,424, with 3,32,924 deaths (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 22.

