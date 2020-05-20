India reports 5,611 new COVID-19 cases in a day, highest spike till date

With this, as on May 20, the number of cases in India stands at 1,06,750.

Coronavirus COVID-19

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. The Indian government has extended its lockdown till May 31 to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 9.30 am on May 20 stands at 1,06,750, with 5,611 cases in 24 hours. A total of 42,298 patients have recovered. With 140 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 3,303, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on May 20:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 12,448 cases. 4,895 people have recovered and 84 people have died due to the disease. On May 19, 688 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 1,395 cases. 543 people have recovered and the state has reported 40 deaths. A total of 149 new cases were reported in the state on Tuesday.

â€” Kerala has a total of 643 cases, with 497 recoveries and 4 deaths. The state reported 12 new cases on May 19.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 2,489 cases, with 1,621 recoveries and 52 deaths.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,634 cases, with 1,011 recoveries and 38 deaths. The state saw an increase of 42 cases on May 19.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 37,136 cases, with 9,639 recoveries and 1,325 deaths. The state saw 2,127 new cases on May 19.

As testing increases and due to influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 48,97,567, with 3,23,286 deaths (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 20.

