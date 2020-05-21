India registers 5,609 new COVID-19 cases, 134 deaths in 24 hours

Maharashtra has registered 39,297 cases, while Tamil Nadu 13,191 COVID-19 cases so far.

Coronavirus COVID-19

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. The Indian government has extended its lockdown till May 31 to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 9.30 am on May 21 stands at 1,12,359, with 5,609 cases in 24 hours. A total of 45,299 patients have recovered. With 132 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 3,435, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on May 21:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 13,191 cases. 5,882 people have recovered and 87 people have died due to the disease. On May 20, 743 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 1,462 cases. 556 patients have recovered and the state has reported 41 deaths. A total of 67 new cases were reported in the state on Wednesday.

â€” Kerala has a total of 667 cases, with 502 recoveries and 4 deaths. The state reported 24 new cases on May 20.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 2,560 cases, with 1,664 recoveries and 53 deaths.

â€” Telangana has a total of 1,661 cases, with 1,013recoveries and 40 deaths. The state saw an increase of 27 cases on May 20.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 39,297 cases, with 10,318 recoveries and 1,390 deaths. The state saw 2,250 new cases on May 20.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as, states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 49,96,472, with 3,28,115 deaths (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 21.

For The News Minute's live tracker map, click the 'Coronavirus Live' icon found on the top right corner of every page.