India records over 26k COVID-19 patients in 24 hours, total crosses 7.9 lakh

While 2,76,685 patients are still under treatment, a total of 4,95,513 patients have recovered.

India has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for over six months now. After over two months of intense lockdown, the country opened up in a phased manner from June 8 and people are getting used to the new normal. Some states are continuing to see a rise in coronavirus patients and continue to enforce restrictions.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases reported in India as of 9.30 am on July 10 stands at 7,93,802 with 26,506 new cases in the past 24 hours.

In India, 2,76,685 patients are still under treatment. A total of 4,95,513 patients have recovered. With 475 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 21,604 as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 9.30 am on July 10:

â€” In Tamil Nadu, 1,26,581 people have tested coronavirus positive till date, of which 46,652 are under treatment. A total of 78,161 people have been discharged, and 1,765 people have died due to the disease. On July 9, 4,231 new cases were reported in the state.

â€” Karnataka has reported 31,105 coronavirus cases in total, and 17,782 people are under treatment. A total of 12,833 patients have been discharged, and the state has reported 486 deaths. The state recorded 2,228 new cases on July 9.

â€” Kerala has reported a total of 6,534 coronavirus positive patients, of which 2,795 are active. 3,708 people have recovered, and there have been 28 deaths. The state reported 339 new cases on July 9.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has reported 23,814 coronavirus cases, and 11,383 patients are still under treatment. While 12,154 have recovered and 277 deaths have been reported. On July 9, 1,555 new cases were reported

â€” Telangana has reported 30,946 cases till date, of which 12,423 people are still under treatment. 18,192 people have recovered and 331 have died. The state recorded 1,410 new cases on July 9.

â€” Maharashtra has reported 2,30,599 cases, of which 93,673 are undergoing treatment. While 1,27,259 patients have been discharged after recovery, and 9,667 people have passed away. The state reported 6,875 cases on July 9.