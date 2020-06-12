India records fourth highest number of COVID-19 cases in world as tally nears 3 lakh

10,956 cases were recorded in 24 hours.

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. New lockdown guidelines are in place and India will see a phased exit from lockdown from June 8.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 9 am on June 12 stands at 2,97,535, with 10,956 cases in 24 hours. India has now crossed the United Kingdom to record the fourth highest number of cases in the world.

A total of 1,47,194 patients have recovered. With 396 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 8,498, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on June 12:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 38,716 cases. 20,705 people have recovered and 349 people have died due to the disease. On June 11, 1,837 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 6,245 cases. 2,977 patients have recovered and the state has reported 72 deaths. A total of 204 new cases were reported in the state on June 11.

â€” Kerala has a total of 2,244 cases, with 968 recoveries and 18 deaths. The state reported 83 new cases on June 11.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 5,429 cases, with 3,048 recoveries and 80 deaths. 182 new cases were reported on June 11.

â€” Telangana has a total of 4,320 cases, with 1,993 recoveries and 165 deaths. The state saw an increase of 209 cases on June 11.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 97,648 cases, with 46,078 discharges and 3,590 deaths. The state saw 3,607 new cases on June 11.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.