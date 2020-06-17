India records 2,003 COVID-19 deaths in a day as Maha, Delhi reconcile numbers

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. New lockdown guidelines are in place and India will see a phased exit from lockdown from June 8.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 9 am on June 17 stands at 3,54,065 with 10,974 cases in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,86,935 patients have recovered.

With 2,003 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 11,903, as per government data. The steep single-day spike in the death toll is a result of Maharashtra and Delhi reconciling numbers with previous fatalities due to the disease that were pending review. While Delhi reported an increase of 437 deceased taking the death toll to 1,837, Maharashtraâ€™s death toll increased by 1,409 and stands at 5,537.

Here are the numbers as of 9.30 am on June 17:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 48,019 cases. 26,782 people have recovered, and 528 people have died due to the disease. On June 16, 1,454 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 7,530 cases. 4,456 patients have recovered, and the state has reported 94 deaths. A total of 317 new cases were reported in the state on June 16.

â€” Kerala has a total of 2,622 cases, with 1,234 recoveries and 21 deaths. The state reported 79 new cases on June 16.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 6,720 cases, with 3,513 recoveries and 88 deaths. 264 new cases were reported on June 16.

â€” Telangana has a total of 5,406 cases, with 3,027 recoveries and 191 deaths. The state saw an increase of 213 cases on June 16.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 1,13,445 cases, with 57,851 discharges. The state reconciled its death numbers on Tuesday, resulting in a sudden spike by adding previously unreported deaths. A total of 5,537 people have died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra. The state saw 2,701 new cases on June 16.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is.