India now has over 1 million COVID-19 cases

India's recovery is almost twice the number of active patients at 3,42,473, according to the Health Ministry data.

Coronavirus COVID-19

India reported a record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on July 17: 34,956. This takes the total tally COVID-19 in the country to 10 lakh cases. This comes just three days after the number crossed 9 lakh cases in July 13.

India recorded its highest spike of 34,956 Covid-19 cases and 687 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 10,03,832 cases with a death toll of 25,602 fatalities across the country due to the pandemic, according to the data at 8 am on Friday.

Within three days from Tuesday (July 14) till Friday, the total number of new cases reached over a lakh. On July 14, India crossed the tally of nine lakh cases.

A total of 22,942 people have recuperated in the past 24 hours, the highest number of recoveries in a day, taking the total number of recovered cases to 6,35,756. According to Health Ministry data, India's recovery is almost twice the number of active patients at 3,42,473. The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

The rate of recovery has touched 63.33%. India, however, remains the third worst-affected country after the US and Brazil. This is the sixth consecutive day when more than 28,000 cases were recorded.

During the last 24 hours, 3,33,228 samples were tested, as the testing lab network continues to expand. So far, more than 1,206 labs have enabled people to undergo coronavirus tests.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 2,84,281 cases and 11,194 casualties followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,56,369 cases, including 2,236 deaths. Rajasthan has reported eight fatalities followed by Madhya Pradesh (seven), Jharkhand (four), Haryana (three), Assam, Kerala and Odisha (two each), and Chhattisgarh, Goa and Puducherry (one each).

With 1,652 new coronavirus cases and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capitals total Covid-19 tally rose to 1,18,645 cases and 3,545 deaths.

States with more than 10,000 cases are:

> Gujarat â€” 44,552

> Uttar Pradesh â€” 45,481

> Rajasthan â€” 27,174

> Madhya Pradesh â€” 20,378

> West Bengal â€” 36,117

> Haryana â€” 24,002

> Karnataka â€” 51,422

> Andhra Pradesh â€” 8,044

> Telangana â€” 41,018

> Assam â€” 19,754

> Jammu and Kashmir â€” 12,156

> Kerala â€” 10,275

> Odisha â€” 15,392

> Bihar â€” 21,764

On the global front, the overall number of Covid-19 cases has topped 13.7 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 5,89,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)