India needs register of unemployed youths, not NRC: Prakash Raj

Addressing a gathering at Hyderabad's Dharna Chowk, the actor said that people should confine themselves to non-violent protests.

Actor Prakash Raj on Monday said that the country does not need statues that could cost Rs 3,000 crore and if the government wants to prepare a register, then it should make one on the country's unemployed youths and uneducated children.

Addressing a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Hyderabad's Dharna Chowk, the actor claimed that though the government wants the ongoing struggle to become violent, protesters should confine themselves to non-violent protests.

"This country belongs to all..We do not want a Rs 3,000 crore statue. If you (government) want to prepare national register, then make one which will have the number of unemployed, prepare list of uneducated children," he said, without mentioning the name of the statue.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualifications, the actor said the country's youth will teach him lessons in political science and ensure he gets a degree.

"This NRC, CAA are all jumla( gimmick)," he said.

Alleging that 19 lakh people in Assam were denied citizenship, the actor claimed even a Kargil war hero's name was also missing from the NRC list "because he is Muslim."

Hyderabad has been witnessing several protests against the CAA and the NRC. Just last week, a flash protest gained massive traction overnight as hundreds of people gathered under the Tolichowki flyover in the city. The protest, which was started by women, soon saw many others join in, as a crowd was mobilised via social media and WhatsApp. The protesters were peaceful and held up Indian flags and raised slogans against the Centre's controversial CAA and NRC.

