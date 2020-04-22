India nears 20,000 COVID-19 cases

Over 3,800 people have recovered from COVID-19 in India so far, and 640 have died, according to government figures.

news Coronavirus

As India attempts to flatten the curve of coronavirus and is currently under lockdown, some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. India is under lockdown till May 3 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The number of cases in India has crossed 19,500 on April 22.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on April 22:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 1,596 cases. 635 people have recovered and 18 people have died due to the disease. On April 21, 76 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 418 cases. 112 people have recovered and the state has reported 17 deaths. 10 new cases were reported on April 21.

â€” Kerala has a total of 426 cases, with 307 recoveries and 3 deaths. The state saw an increase of 19 cases on April 21.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 757 cases, with 96 recoveries and 22 deaths. There were 35 new cases reported on April 21 in the state.

â€” Telangana has a total of 928 cases, with 194 recoveries and 23 deaths. The state saw an increase of 56 cases on April 21.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 5,218 cases, with 722recoveries and 251 deaths. The state saw 552 new cases and 19 deaths on April 21.

For The News Minute's live tracker map, click the 'Coronavirus Live' icon found on the top right corner of every page.

As testing increases, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 25,64,190 (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on April 21. Countries across the world are seeing a spike in cases, with the US now the new epicentre of the novel coronavirus. The US has 8,19,164 COVID-19 cases, with 25,985 new cases being reported in the country on April 21.