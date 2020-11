India to host G20 summit in 2023

"We look forward to our next meetings in Italy in 2021, Indonesia in 2022, India in 2023 and Brazil in 2024," the G20 Riyadh Summit Leaders Declaration said.

news Diplomacy

G20 leaders announced on Sunday that India will host the summit of the high-profile grouping in 2023 -- a year later than what was decided earlier. India was earlier slated to host the summit in 2022 with the Osaka declaration of the G20 stating last year that "we look forward to meeting again in Saudi Arabia in 2020, in Italy in 2021 and in India in 2022".

"We thank Saudi Arabia for hosting a successful Riyadh Summit and its contribution to the G20 process. We look forward to our next meetings in Italy in 2021, Indonesia in 2022, India in 2023 and Brazil in 2024," the G20 Riyadh Summit Leaders Declaration said. On India now hosting the summit in 2023, a source said, "The order of the rotating presidency is decided among member states on the basis of consultations and mutual convenience."

India looks forward to taking forward the G20 agenda in 2023 after the Italian and Indonesian presidencies, the source said. In a statement on the summit, the Ministry of External Affairs said it was decided that the G20 presidency will be held by Indonesia in 2022, India in 2023 and Brazil in 2024.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit on Sunday asserted that for an inclusive, resilient and sustainable recovery in a post-COVID world, effective global governance is required and reformed multilateralism is the need of the hour. He also underscored the importance of the '2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals' aimed at "leaving no one behind".

The PM said that India is following the same principle in the 'Reform-Perform-Transform' strategy to move forward and taking inclusive development efforts that are participative, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement. With the changing situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi said, India has adopted a 'Self Reliant India' initiative. Following this vision, based on its competence and dependability, India will become an important and reliable pillar of the world economy and global supply chains, he said.

The PM also underscored that for an inclusive, resilient and sustainable recovery in a post-COVID world, effective global governance is required and reformed multilateralism through improvement in character, governance and processes of multilateral institutions is the need of the hour.