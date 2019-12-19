Protest through posters: India’s creativity on display at anti-CAA agitations

Amidst cancelled permissions, police detentions, water cannons and lathicharges, crowds swelled across the country in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. But defiance wasn’t the only thing on display — there was also creativity.
As people came out to protest in droves, the posters held aloft were equally diverse, slamming the ruling dispensation for the law, which will give citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
One photo spurred a caption contest online and elicited the most amount of responses — a girl handing a rose to a policeman in riot gear, attracting sheepish smiles from other policemen around. The girl holds a poster that reads ‘My dad thinks I’m studying history. He doesn’t know I’m busy making one’. The cherry on top, however, is the girl’s t-shirt — the woman yelling at a cat meme.
Protesters in Delhi certainly made good on the climate in Delhi.
Netflix shows made their presence felt with multiple shows being referenced — from Black Mirror to Orange Is The New Black.
Some even poked fun at themselves — and soon became a format that had various iterations.
It was only a matter of time before the Harry Potter references were made.
Plenty of jibes were made at the government.
A few others took on meme culture and pop culture, and did not disappoint.
