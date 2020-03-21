India has over 270 persons with COVID-19 now

The total figure also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

news Coronavirus

The number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in India has crossed 270 as of March 21 morning.

Among these at least 39 foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

"The total number of active COVID-19 cases across India stands at 231 so far," the ministry said, adding that 23 others have been cured/discharged/migrated while four have died.

Delhi has, so far, reported 26 positive cases, which include one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 24 cases, including one foreigner.

Maharashtra has 63 cases, including three foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 40 cases, which include seven foreign nationals.

Karnataka has 16 coronavirus patients. The number of cases in Ladakh rose to 13 and Jammu and Kashmir four. Telangana has reported 19 cases, which include 11 foreigners.

Rajasthan has also reported 17 cases, including that of two foreigners. Gujarat has reported eight cases so far.

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand have reported three cases each.

West Bengal has reported three cases; Odisha and Punjab have each reported two cases. Puducherry and Chhattisgarh have one coronavirus positive patient each, and Chandigarh has reported five cases.

In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners.

Further, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 15,701 samples from 14,811 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as of March 21.

Public spaces like malls, pubs, gyms, swimming pools and beaches have been asked to remain shut in many states and cities in the country to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Human Resource Development Ministry also postponed school, university and other exams including JEE Mains in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

