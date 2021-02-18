‘India has failed future citizens’: Group of parents’ open letter after Disha’s arrest

“By criminalizing young people's speech, thoughts and lawful actions, India fails its future citizens,” reads the letter.

news DISHA RAVI ARREST

Over 230 parents of teenagers and young adults from across the country have written an open letter demanding that Union and state governments ensure the freedom and safety of their children. In the backdrop of 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi’s arrest from her residence in Bengaluru, the parents have said that her arrest “will have a chilling effect on youth and parents alike”

Referring to Disha being taken to Delhi police “without being produced in a local court or allowed to contact her legal counsel,” the parents have called it an ‘abduction’. “The arrest was carried out in complete violation of procedures established both in constitutional and criminal law,” say the signatories.

They have also expressed anger that no information about her arrest or any opportunity was given to her parents to interact with her. They add that they are filled with a sense of disquiet and foreboding that any of their children face similar action. The parents state that the Karnataka government has abdicated its responsibility of protecting the right to life of its people.

“We have striven to inculcate in our children a love for the planet and their fellow human beings. We value their concerns about the state of the world and their desire to stand up against injustice and make a difference. But the abduction of Disha by the Delhi Police tells us that no young person with a sense of curiosity and passion to change the world is safe in today's India,” the letter reads.

Read: ‘If Disha is anti-national for supporting farmers, are we too?’ ask young activists

Even as fear that Disha’s arrest might act as a deterrent in parents encouraging their young children in activism is surfacing, the group of signatories chose to reiterate that they will not dissuade their children. “We are dismayed at the exhortations to youth to keep their heads down and focus on their studies. By criminalizing young people's speech, thoughts and lawful actions, India fails its future citizens,” the letter read.

The letter also put forth a list of demands. These are:

- The Delhi Police drop this farcical investigation into the legitimate Right to Expression of young adults and immediate release Disha Ravi.

- The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Sedition Law be repealed by Parliament.

- The government of Karnataka investigates this matter, and ensures that the procedures established both in constitutional and criminal law are adhered to.

The letter has not been submitted to any government or authorities so far and has been written to ensure that voices of concerned parents are heard, a signatory of the letter told TNM.