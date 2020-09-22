India Film Project’s 50-hour filmmaking challenge to air on ShortsTV

ShortsTV is the world’s first TV channel dedicated to short-form video content.

Flix Filmmaking

ShortsTV is set to partner with India Film Project (IFP), Asia’s largest content festival, to create an on-air showcase for the winning entries of 2019. It will also air the winners of this year’s 50-hour filmmaking challenge, the flagship contest of the festival. ShortsTV is a 24/7 linear television channel that is dedicated to short-form video entertainment, including movies and series. With over 13,000 titles, it has the largest catalogue of quality short-form video entertainment in the world, including award-winning live-action, animated and documentary shorts from filmmakers around the globe.

The IFP is a content creation festival that is held in Mumbai, India. It is known for its 50-hour filmmaking challenge, where participants are given 50 hours to make a film, after which a panel of judges decides the winners. It was launched in 2011 and has quickly amassed over 165,000 filmmakers from 30 countries who have taken part in it over the past nine years.

ShortsTV has become the official film distribution partner for the 50-hour filmmaking challenge. “Short films have always been facing the issue of a proper distribution mechanism on non-digital mediums. ShortsTV has brought that much needed change. A short film made over a weekend going on television is a dream come true for the creator. ShortsTV is enabling that for thousands of people each day,” said Ritam Bhatnagar, the founder of India Film Project.

Commenting on the partnership, Carter Pilcher, the Chief Executive of ShortsTV, said, “ShortsTV is the world’s leading advocate for creators in the short form space. Our partnership with the India Film Project is a perfect match. We are seeing enormous audience interest in short films and other forms of short content in India, and are thrilled to give our audiences a glimpse into such a furnace of creativity that is the India Film Project. Making a successful film in 50 hours requires enormous skill and teamwork, and last year’s winners show just how competitive the world of independent cinema in India is becoming.”

To know more details about the festival and the guidelines for participation in the challenge, visit https://indiafilmproject.co/50hour-film/