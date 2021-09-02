India extends visas of all foreign nationals till September 30

The Union government spokesperson said that Afghan nationals, who are already in India on all types of visas, will be granted an extension under guidelines issued separately for them.

news Visa

The Union government has extended visas of all foreign nationals stuck in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic till September 30, an official spokesperson said on Thursday, September 2. The government spokesperson said that the decision was taken as a number of foreigners, who came to India on various types of visas prior to March 2020, have been stranded in the country in the absence of flights to their destinations due to the pandemic.

"The Union government had facilitated the stay of such foreign nationals within India by giving deemed extension of their regular visa or e-visa or stay stipulation period on gratis basis without levy of any overstay penalty. This facility, which is presently available till August 31, 2021, has now been extended by the Union government till September 30, 2021. Such foreign nationals will not be required to submit any application to the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO)/ Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) concerned for extension of their visas till September 30, 2021," the spokesperson said.

Before exiting the country, they may apply online for an exit permission on the e-FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Officer) portal, which would be granted by the authorities on a gratis basis without levy of any overstay penalty. The spokesperson said that if someone wanted a visa extension beyond September 30, they may apply on the online e-FRRO platform on a payment basis, which would be considered by the authorities, subject to the eligibility as per the extant guidelines.

The spokesperson made it clear that Afghan nationals, who are already in India on any category of visa, will be granted an extension of visa under guidelines issued separately for Afghan nationals. In view of the Taliban taking over control of Afghanistan, the Union government introduced a new category of visa â€” e-Emergency X-Misc visa â€” for the Afghan nationals in India.