India expands COVID-19 strategy, to test persons with influenza-like illness in hotspots

The new testing guidelines were released by ICMR on Thursday.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Indiaâ€™s testing strategy in COVID-10 hotspots and places reporting clusters of infection has been expanded. Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR)â€™s revised guidelines issued on Thursday states that all symptomatic patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) - those with fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose - need to be tested in hotspots/cluster (identified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) and in large migration gatherings/ evacuees centres.

ICMR states that these symptomatic ILI patients need to be tested using the RT-PCR (real time reverse transcription- polymerase chain reaction) test within seven days of exhibiting the illness. RT-PCR, which takes about 24 hours to process results, is the only test that can detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease COVID-19. Tests are carried out on nasal or throat samples.

The apex body for health research in India recommends that after seven days of presenting with ILI symptoms, individuals be tested using the antibody test. If these tests return negative, they will be confirmed using the RT-PCR kits. The antibody test is blood-based and is cheaper and faster, with results being processed within 15 minutes to 45 minutes.

India is also currently testing:

All symptomatic individuals who have undertaken international travel in the last 14 days 2. All symptomatic contacts of laboratory confirmed cases 3. All symptomatic health care workers 4. All patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (fever AND cough and/or shortness of breath) 5. Asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between day 5 and day 14 of coming in his/her contact.

As of 9pm on Thursday, India has tested a total of 1,44,910 samples from 1,30,792 individuals, stated ICMR. Based on data from across state health departments, India has 6367 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 182 deaths, as of Friday morning.