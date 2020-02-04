India cancels existing visas for travellers from China over coronavirus fears

All those who are already in India (with regular or e-visa) and had travelled from China after January 15 have been told to contact the Ministry of Health.

news Coronavirus

The Indian government on Tuesday tightened visa rules by announcing that Chinese citizens, as well as foreign nationals who are based in China or have visited China in the past two weeks, cannot enter India on their existing visas. The government has stated that those wishing to visit India must apply for a fresh Indian visa. This comes a day after India confirmed three cases of coronavirus in the country. China has witnessed 425 deaths due to coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, the Indian Embassy in China added that all those who are already in India (with regular or e-visa) and had travelled from China after January 15 are requested to contact the Ministry of Health.

“Embassy and our Consulates have been receiving several queries from Chinese citizens as well as other foreign nationals, who are based out of China or visited China in the last 2 weeks, as to whether they can use their valid single/multiple entry visas to travel to India. It is clarified that existing visas are no longer valid. Intending visitors may contact Embassy in Beijing (visa.beijing@mea.gov.in) or the Consulates in Shanghai (Ccons.shanghai@mea.gov.in) and Guangzhou (Visa.guangzhou@mea.gov.in) to apply afresh for an Indian visa,” the Indian Embassy tweeted.

It added that Indian Visa application centres (http://blsindia-china.com) may also be contacted in this regard and the visa section can be checked to ascertain the validity of visa before undertaking any visit to India.

“All those who are already in India (with regular or e-visa) and had traveled from China after January 15 are requested to contact the hotline number of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Government of India (+91-11-23978046 and email: ncov2019@gmail.com),” the government added.

The Bureau of Immigration of the Union Home Ministry also issued a notification to airlines on the same. The notification stated: “All airlines are informed not to take on board any passenger from China, including Chinese or other foreign nationals who may be holding valid ETA/E-visa to board their aircraft for any destination in India. This starts with immediate effect and shall remain in force till further notice.”

On February 2, India temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The death toll in China's coronavirus rose sharply to 425 with 64 deaths on Monday and the number of those infected with the deadly disease rose to 20,438, Chinese health authorities said on Tuesday.

India has reported three cases of the coronavirus. All three patients from Kerala recently returned from the affected Wuhan city. Currently, 647 Indians and seven Maldivians who have been evacuated from Wuhan and Hubei province are in 14-day quarantine at a medical camp in Manesar, near Delhi.