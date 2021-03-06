India beat England to win series 3-1, qualify for World Test Championship final

India will play against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final at Lord's in June.

news Cricket

India on Saturday defeated England by an innings and 25 runs to win the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad and with it the series 3-1. The result takes India into the final of the World Test Championship, to be played at Lord's, London, in June. New Zealand have already qualified for the final.

Off-spinner R Ashwin and left-arm spinner Axar Patel bagged five-wicket hauls to bowl England out for 135 in their second innings to register the win inside three days of the five-day match. For England, the lone half-century came from Daniel Lawrence (50, 95 balls, 6x4s). The others just capitulated against the Indian spinners.

Between lunch and tea, India picked six wickets - three each by R. Ashwin and Axar Patel as England, starting the post-lunch session at six without loss, went to tea at 91 for six.

Their captain and batting mainstay Joe Root, who has failed to get even one fifty after his double century in the first Test, was also dismissed in the second session for 30 and with his dismissal, England's hopes of making a match dissipated into thin air.

To the Indian bowlers' credit, they maintained a tight line, not giving any room as England tried their best to get away but just couldn't find any shot or area to score runs consistently.

Patel took a couple more wickets soon after tea to complete his fourth five-wicket haul in three Test matches. This was his third five-wicket haul in the two Tests at his home venue in Motera. His series haul stood at 27 in three Tests while Ashwin's haul was 32 scalps in four Tests. Ashwin took his third fifer in the series on Saturday.

"I thought on this pitch - unlike the previous two pitches - you had to vary your pace a bit to get wickets," said Patel after the match.

By the time the day meandered to an end and the shadows lengthened it was only the little-known Daniel Lawrence who was giving a tutorial to the other England players on how to play spin. After his 46 in the first innings, he made 50 -- his half-century coming off 93 balls, in the second, trying to give England some consolation of making India bat again. With no support, he failed.