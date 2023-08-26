INDIA alliance to grow in third meeting, discussion on sub-committee formation

The INDIA opposition alliance is set to grow following its third crucial meeting scheduled to take place in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1, sources said.

The INDIA opposition alliance is set to grow following its third crucial meeting scheduled to take place in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1, sources said. According to the sources from the member parties, the meeting will see the participation of Maharashtra Shetkari Dal. The first meeting on June 23 in Patna had witnessed the participation of 16 parties.

In less than a month, the alliance grew to 26 parties during the second round of meetings in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18. Besides the addition of another party during the third meeting, a deicsion will also be taken on sub-committee and group public meeting for the alliance at state level. The sparty ources said that formation of the sub-committee will help in the functioning of the alliance to take on the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the Mumbai meeting, a decision will be be taken regarding the national convenor of the alliance. However, many leaders feel that instead of creating the post of the national convenor, the sub0committee from multiple parties can handle the position, which will also work to decide the programmes and play an important role of coordination among the parties.

The sources further said that a draft of the common minimum programme and the logo of the INDIA parties will also be discussed in the third meeting, which is being organised by the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena (UBT)-led Maha Vikas Aghadi in Mumbai. At least 80 leaders are supposed to attend the meeting which will also discuss the political issues, and discussion on cornering the BJP on the national issues like inflation, unemployment topping the chart.

When asked if there will be any discussion on the Prime Ministerial candidates, the sources further said that it is unlikely to have a discussion on this issue as the parties first need to finalise the issues and common minimum programme.

The decision for a Prime Ministerial face and seat sharing will come at a later stage, as the first priority is to prepare a roadmap to take on the BJP government at centre. The sources also said that setting the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign is more important instead of getting into the issues of having discussion on the prime ministerial post at this stage.