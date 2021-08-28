India administers more than 1 crore vaccine doses in a single day

With this, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 62,17,06,882 doses.

India administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday, the highest ever in a day, the Union Health Ministry said. According to the CoWIN portal, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 62,17,06,882 doses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed those behind the vaccination drive and also praised people getting inoculated. "Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success," he tweeted.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a tweet, said, "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas... This is the same effort by which the country has crossed the figure of more than 1 crore vaccines in one day. This is the result of tireless work of health workers and PM Narendra Modi."

According to the CoWIN portal, 1,00,64,032 jabs were administered on Friday. On August 17, over 88 lakh doses of the vaccine were administered across the country. A total of 30,85,06,160 people in the age group of 18-44 years have received vaccine doses while 23,98,99,849 beneficiaries in the age group of over 45 years have received jabs, according to the health ministry.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

As of 8 am on August 7, the Union Health Ministry reported that 44,658 people had tested positive for the coronavirus infection in a day. India's total tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 3,26,03,188, while the active cases rose to 3,44,899, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 4,36,861 with 496 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 1.03% of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.63%, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.