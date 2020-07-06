Independent MP Sumalatha, Cong MLA in Karnataka test positive for coronavirus

MP Sumalatha will remain in home quarantine as she has mild symptoms.

Sumalatha, a Member of Parliament from Mandya and wife of late actor-politician Ambareesh, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday. On her Facebook page, she said that she will remain in home quarantine as she has mild symptoms.

Sumalatha had won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate with the support of the BJP from the region.

Incidentally on the same day, Congress MLA Dr HD Ranganath from Kunigal constituency in the state tested positive for the virus and has been hospitalised at a Bengaluru private hospital, party sources said on Monday.

State Congress Working President Eshwar Khandre in a tweet said he spoke to the MLA over phone and that "the confidence in his voice has given me belief that he will be back victorious in the fight against COVID."

This comes after Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister B Janardhana Poojary from Mangaluru on Sunday had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Veteran Congressman Poojary is under treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru, an official said on Monday. "Poorjary, 83, is under treatment at a private hospital here after he tested positive for Covid on Sunday," party leader Ravi Gowda told IANS.

"Poojary is better and responding to treatment in the hospital. Specialist doctors are attending to him in view of his advanced age," Gowda said.

Poojary's son J Santhosh said his father's condition was stable and there was no cause for worry as he was asymptomatic.

According to party sources, Poojary seems to have contracted the infection from his daughter-in-law, who tested positive for the virus recently.

Recently, Mangaluru City North MLA Bharath Shetty of the BJP had been infected by the virus.

