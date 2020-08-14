Independence Day: Indian flag to be unfurled at Niagara Falls

In view of large gatherings being limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program will be streamed online.

The Indian tri-color will be hoisted at the world-famous Niagara Falls on Saturday, on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day. The Canadian government has decided to unfurl the national flag of India as a part of the India Day Parade celebrations on August 15.

In view of large gatherings being limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program at Niagara Falls, as well as the traditional hoisting of the flag at the Indian High Commission in Ottawa and the Consulates in Toronto and Vancouver, will be streamed online.

The iconic 553-meter tall CN Tower in downtown Toronto, which is one of the most famous skyscrapers in the world, will also be hoisting the Indian flag, making it a day to remember for the large number of Indians living in Canada.

The three-dimensional Toronto sign, which is also a huge attraction, is set to be covered in the Indian tri-color. The flag hoisting in Niagara falls is set to take place on the eve of August 15th, the CN tower is set to hoist the flag on Sunday, while the Toronto sign will be illuminated on both the days.

Canada has a large population of Indians and the India Day Parade is celebrated by the community in the country. Previously, it has attracted crowds of up to 85,000 in Downtown in Toronto. Due to the pandemic this year, the event will take place online. While the previous events featured floats in the parade representing different traditions and cultures in India, this year it will feature 10-minute videos representing the cultures and cuisine of India.

India’s Consul General to Toronto Apoorva Srivastava told the Hindustan Times, “It is a matter of great pride that this Independence Day, iconic locations like Niagara Falls, CN Tower, and the Toronto sign will be illuminated in Indian tricolor.”

The Indian Independence day is known to be a reason for huge celebrations and parades worldwide with countries like Australia, the USA, Singapore, and also countries in Europe also witnessing huge numbers of Indian expats.

Apoorva Srivatsava went on to add that there will be a symbolic planting of 74 saplings in Brampton, a city in the Greater Toronto Area, followed by a rally which will feature cars displaying the Indian flag.



