‘Increase in sexual harassment complaints in companies due to POSH awareness’: CIEL

‘While Indian law mandates every company with more than 10 employees to have a POSH policy, not all companies may be fully compliant,’ COO of CIEL HR Services Santhosh Nair said.

The increase in the number of sexual harassment cases in top companies in India is due to the fact that employees feel more safe to file complaints with the company leadership, the director and chief operating officer (COO) of CIEL HR Services, Santhosh Nair, told TNM. He also said that there should be strict adherence by companies to the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) policy.

Livemint, on August 3, had reported that there was a 70% increase in sexual harassment complaints filed in some of the top publicly traded companies compared to the previous year. As many as 755 cases were registered in 23 of the 30 Sensex companies during the financial year 2023 as opposed to 451 cases in the same companies in 2022.

“The current trend regarding the number of complaints filed highlights that employees feel more secure now to put forward their complaints. The growing emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in workplaces has led to an increased awareness of POSH issues. In the past few years, leaders have become proactive in promoting transparency and openness by conducting open town halls to discuss POSH and raise awareness. This shift demonstrates a strong commitment to the well-being and safety of every employee,” said Santhosh.

Responding to a question on whether the transition from remote to on-site work has contributed to the increase, Santhosh said that the link has not been definitively established. “However, it is essential to continue monitoring this aspect closely and ensure that appropriate measures are in place to maintain a safe and respectful work environment, regardless of the working arrangement. While Indian law mandates every company with more than 10 employees to have a POSH policy, not all companies may be fully compliant. Ensuring strict adherence to POSH rules requires a combination of proactive steps,” he added.

Stating that leaders in all organisations should take the initiative to promote and discuss the POSH policy, he added that the grievance redressal information should be made available in common areas of the organisation. “This means that employees facing distressing situations know exactly where to turn to for support and guidance. Regular awareness and training programmes in POSH should be conducted. Policies should be relooked at every year and if required necessary changes should be made. Creating an open and non-judgemental environment, where employees feel safe to report incidents, is essential,” Santhosh said.

CIEL is part of the Ma Foi group of companies, founded by former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) minister Ma Foi Pandiarajan. According to its website, CIEL was started in 2015 to provide HR services to companies.