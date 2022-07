Income Tax search in Dolo-650 manufacturer Micro Lab in Bengaluru

The Income Tax Department conducted raids on the office of popular drug Dolo-650 manufacturer Micro Labs Limited located in Bengaluru on June 6, Wednesday. A team of more than 20 officers attached to the I-T department conducted the raids on the office of the Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical company located on the Race Course Road

Sources in the I-T department said that the simultaneous raids were conducted in 40 locations by 200 officers across the country, including New Delhi, Sikkim, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Goa. The residences of Micro Labs CMD Dileep Surana, Director Anand Surana were also being raided, sources said.

The officers have collected documents from the Micro Labs Limited office on Race Course Road in Madhavanagar.

According to reports, the company sold 350 crore tablets since the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 and earned revenues of Rs 400 crore in a year crushing all rivals.