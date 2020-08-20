Incessant rains turns Telangana village tanks into fishing spots

For the last one week, the state has been witnessing heavy rains affecting the normal order, but in some villages the rains have come as a boon as the people are trying their hands in fishing.

news Fishing

In Siddipet district, with tanks in villages filled, fishes are being washed away along the stream. Hundreds of villagers in Dhulimittalingapur of Madduru mandal, familiar with the flow, are trying to catch the fishes. Incessant rains have filled water tanks and bodies across Telangana. For the last one week, the state has been witnessing heavy rains affecting the normal order, but in some villages the rains have come as a boon as the people are trying their hands in fishing.

Visuals have shown that villagers, including many youngsters, were eagerly waiting with nets to fish.

Telangana government's Fisheries Department, every year, releases lakhs of fish lings/seed in water tanks and bodies in a move to increase the livelihood opportunities of fishermen communities in the state.

According to reports, over 500 minor irrigation dams and over 2000 water tanks are overflowing after being filled till their capacity.

Siddipet District Fisheries Officer M Venkaiah, speaking to TNM, said that many tanks were filled and overflowing due to good rains in the district while expecting huge margin for fisherfolk communities with high yield.

He said "Last year we released around Rs 2.49 crore worth fish lings in 780 tanks, we are expecting that there will be more than four to five thousand tons of fish yield this year."

DFO further stated that they are planning to release Rs 4.30 crore fish ling this year given that the Ranganayaki Sagar, Kondapochamma Sagar projects are being made available.

Speaking about excessive fish yield this year the officer said "As the tanks are overflowing with water, fishes are being washed away in streams, many people are fishing in rural areas. However, the fishes in tanks will be only caught and sold by fisherfolk of the respective areas."