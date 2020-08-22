Incessant rains in Telangana submerge 3 lakh acres of crops

Warangal rural district was the worst affected with over one lakh acres of crops suffering water inundation.

news Agriculture

Due to the incessant rains in Telangana, more than 3 lakh acres of crops have been submerged in the water, the agriculture department said in its preliminary report. In the recent rains, Warangal rural district was the worst affected with over one lakh acre of crops suffering water inundation. Followed by Warangal, Suryapet suffered water inundation in 44,000 acres, Narayanpet in 40,000 acres, Bhupalapally in 29,000 acres, Bhadradri Kothagudem in 23,000 acres and Karimnagar in 21,000 acres.

According to officials, 24 districts in the state witnessed more than 400 acres of crops getting submerged. Adilabad district in the state reported the lowest water stagnation.

Speaking to TNM, Joint Director, Agriculture, S Balu said, “While more than 3,00,000 acres of crops were submerged, as of Saturday, water receded from 40,000 acres. The water is gradually receding.”

The joint director added that the preliminary report is only on water stagnation, and that no assessment on the crop damage has been made yet. “The assessment of crop damage is yet to be carried out. Once the rains stop, we will examine crops which are rotten etc. and report the damages,” Balu said.

Meanwhile as of Friday, paddy was sown in 45,72,653 acres, jowar in 99,817 acres, bajra in 1,513 acres, maize in 2,07,710 acres, ragi in 2,230 acres, minor millets in 924 acres, red gram in 10,36,753 acres, green gram in 1,50,682 acres, black gram in 45279 acres, horse gram in 2,504 acres, and pulses in 5,745 acres in the state. Cotton, tobacco and sugarcane have been sown in 12,513,332 acres against last year’s 89,49,539 acres.

In oil seeds, 4,48,922 acres of groundnut, sesamum, sunflower, castor and soybean have been sown so far against the previous year’s 5,17,462 acres.

While Mulugu received the highest rainfall of 1617.6 mm rainfall, Nalgonda recorded the lowest of 419.2 mm rainfall on Friday.

As per the report, on Friday, 25 out of the 31 districts in the state, which include Peddapalli, Bhupalapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, Siddipet, Jangoan, Yadadri , Medchal, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mulugu, Hyderabad and Narayanpet received excess rainfall.