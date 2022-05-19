Incessant rains continue in Karnataka, Bengaluru may witness downpour

The IMD has issued a red warning in six districts for May 19 even as a yellow warning has been issued for the rest of the state.

Heavy downpour continued to wreak havoc in various parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru for the third consecutive day on Thursday, May 19. More rains are in store for the state, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red warning in six districts â€” Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Chikkamagaluru for May 19. Two other districts â€” Hassan and Kodagu â€” are under an orange warning, while a yellow warning has been issued for the rest of the state.

As a result of the downpour, Bengaluruâ€™s residents shiver as the IMD recorded a maximum temperature of 22.4Â°C in the city, while the minimum temperature dropped to 21.5Â°C for the past 24 hours ending at 5.30 pm on May 19. At the station at the Kempegowda International Airport, the IMD recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8Â°C and a minimum of 21.2Â°C. At the HAL airport station, maximum temperatures of 22.7Â°C and minimum temperature of 19.9Â°C were recorded. Rain and thunderstorms are likely over the next two days, the IMD said.

Normal life was thrown out of gear in several parts of the state since Tuesday, May 17, with the pounding rains. In view of heavy rains in Dakshina Kannada district for the second day, deputy commissioner KV Rajendra declared a holiday to all government, aided, unaided primary and high schools. Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao also instructed schools to take decisions on holiday as heavy rains are continuing in the twin coastal districts.

In the state capital, there was no respite from rains on Thursday as the downpour continued for the third consecutive day. Families living in low-lying areas struggled to remove rain water that gushed into their houses. There was waterlogging in many parts of Bengaluru. Several roads in the city were damaged. The city witnessed traffic snarls at many places due to flooding and fallen trees.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai undertook a city tour for the second day in a row to inspect the rain-related damages.

Many dams including the Krishnaraja Sagar, Kabini, Harangi, Hemavathi, Almatti, Narayanapura, Bhadra, Tungabhadra, Ghataprabha and Malaprabha were inching towards filling to the brim due to the heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the Weather Department has forecast thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate spells of rain and gusty winds in Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Bagalkote, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Haveri, Gadag, Raichur, Mandya, Chitradurga, Davangere, Koppal, Ballari and Shivamogga.

With PTI inputs