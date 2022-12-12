Inaugural cohort of Indian Administrative Fellowship graduates in Karnataka

The inaugural cohort, on Monday, completed their 18-month term with the government successfully and were felicitated by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan.

news Program

In July 2021, the Government of Karnataka had welcomed 10 C-Suite executives from the private sector to work alongside high-ranking bureaucrats through the Indian Administrative Fellowship (IAF), a first of its kind program by The/Nudge Institute. The inaugural cohort on Monday, December 12, completed their 18-month term with the government successfully and were felicitated by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan.

The valedictory ceremony was also attended by the Guest of Honour, Chief Secretary, Vandita Sharma, bureaucrats and officials of various state departments and the leadership team of The/Nudge Institute. The Fellows, each with stellar careers of 20+ years, have worked on key departmental priorities and projects infusing into the work, ideas, innovation, efficiency and technology. Their contributions have resulted in creation of technology frameworks in Women & Child Development, Go-to market strategies and brand creation for FPO produce and Agritech innovations for farmer beneficiaries among others. The program has been anchored by the Additional Chief Secretary, Dept. of Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics, Dr Shalini Rajneesh.

The Governor in his speech reflected on the contribution of the Fellows and said, “Through this engagement, the departments were able to gain a fresh perspective on the design and delivery of programs, adopt innovative practices, and introduce technological innovations that were previously unexplored.”

The Chief Secretary, Vandita Sharma urged the graduating Fellows and The/Nudge Institute to continue making a difference to society and said, “ When the government gets the support of other organisations, corporates and citizens, it is my belief that Karnataka can also set a high standard for human dignity and ensure equal opportunities for all and draw focus beyond its reputation as an economic driver for the country.”

The CEO of The/Nudge Institute, Atul Satija while speaking of the pivotal role played by government in driving development said, “Collaboration between government, the private sector and civil society is at the core of our approach to creating livelihood opportunities at scale. The success of the inaugural cohort of Indian Administrative Fellowship made possible by the Government of Karnataka, our corporate partners and the Fellows, inspires us to grow this model to its full potential."