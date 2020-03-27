Immunity assessment tests, live classes: HealthifyMe, Cult.fit launch free initiatives

Amid the 21-day lockdown, fitness startups HealthifyMe and Cult.fit have launched several initiatives to help people adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Atom Fitness

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, AI-led health and fitness app HealthifyMe has launched a slew of initiatives to help people improve their immunity and adopt a healthy lifestyle during the 21-day lockdown.

The company has launched Immunity Assessment Tests which can be taken by anyone free of cost. Those who score low on the test will also receive a free consultation by a trained coach. HealthifyMe has also launched home workouts on its app and daily live workouts with coaches, along with trackers for sleep, smoking and handwashing, factors that are the bedrocks of long-term immunity. These offerings are available for all users under the “Immunity Tab” in the HealthifyMe App.

Here are the details for each:

Free Immunity Assessment Test

In a bid to help users assess their immunity, HealthifyMe has launched an Immunity Assessment Test on its app. The test has been developed by a panel of experts consisting of leading doctors, nutritionists and trainers. This quick assessment will categorise users’ immunity levels as good, average, or low based on their lifestyle such as diet, fitness, and sleep habits and give specific suggestions on how to keep their immunity high. The first 10,000 people who are identified with low immunity will also get a free consultation call from a trained coach on making lifestyle changes to improve their immunity. Along with immunity evaluation, people who take the test will also get specific inputs about ways in which they can enhance their immunity. Through this initiative, HealthifyMe aims to create awareness amongst people about adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Handwashing Tracker and other immunity building tools

Built keeping COVID-19 in mind, the handwash /sanitise tracker will remind everyone to wash their hands every hour. The company has also launched a sleep tracker that will offer users insights about their sleeping patterns. In the next 3 days, HealthifyMe is also set to launch a Smoking tracker, since smoking is a factor in lowering immunity. The smoking tracker will have a timer that will show how long has one been smoke-free, offering users a sense of achievement. All these will be available for free.

Workouts@home

Due to the 21-day lockdown in India, people are strongly encouraged to stay at home and are therefore finding it hard to get any exercise. In view of this, HealthifyMe is hosting daily live fitness sessions by premium coaches (3-4 live sessions including workout, yoga, and fitness) within the HealthifyMe app. These are available to all users for free and can be joined by users of all levels.

All users (free and premium) will now also have access to a large set of AI-generated premium home workout videos for the duration of the lockdown. These workouts can be performed anytime with no or minimal equipment at home.

Relevant content and advice

HealthifyMe has trained its AI-coach Ria to answer complex questions based on immunity and viral infections. Ria will be accessible to all HealthifyMe’s free users. The Immunity tab also contains a feed with all posts relevant to Immunity, Workouts at home and AMA sessions with doctors and mental wellness counsellors. All information is written and verified by certified doctors and trained nutritionists to ensure the information is accurate and useful.

Tushar Vashisht, CEO, HealthifyMe said, “It takes 21 days to build a habit. We want people to use the lockdown to build healthier habits and improve their immunity and so we have launched the biggest ever upgrade to our app with several new features centred around eating balanced diets, exercising at home, sanitising hands and sleeping better. We are also giving away free nutritionists and exercise consultations to anyone who needs the help and together I am confident we shall overcome this virus and this crisis.”

Meanwhile, you can also experience cult.live, a group fitness class led by star trainers, from the comfort of your home. Cult.live can be used by anyone free on cure.fit app or cure.fit website.

Currently, cult.live is offering LIVE classes across fitness formats like strength, cardio, HRX, S&C and yoga on all seven days of the week. These LIVE classes are safe for all types of users whether beginner, intermediate and advanced as most of the classes feature bodyweight workouts, i.e. the user needs little or no equipment for the exercises. The LIVE classes can be accessed on mobile devices; one can also stream the session on desktop and mirror the same on TV screen. However, good network connectivity is a must to attend these LIVE classes. In case the user can’t attend the session due to any reason, they can cancel the class anytime without any penalty being charged.

Following are some key features of LIVE Classes:

— Workout from wherever you are: All you need is a good internet connection and charged phone with the cure.fit app for you to get started

— Get real-time feedback on your effort: The energy meter feature will help track your effort during the workout in real-time with a simple camera access

— Classes led by real athletes: Enjoy sessions led by master trainers and learn skills and techniques for life

— Enjoy friendly competition: Compete with your fellow attendees and friends in class and stay motivated

You can also get a detailed report of your workout in terms of total workout duration, your effort report, energy score as well as your rank in class. To make the most of these classes, users are recommended to use the Energy Meter feature that will give real-time feedback on your workout and help you compete with others working out with you.