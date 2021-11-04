IMD warns of heavy rains in Andhra amid Deepavali festivities

The state has allowed only green fireworks to be burst between 8 pm and 10 pm.

news Weather

Many parts of Andhra Pradesh are likely to see heavy rain during Deepavali festivities over the next few days, according to IMD (India Meteorological Department) forecast. Warnings for heavy rains have been issued in the latest weather bulletin on the night of Wednesday, November 3. The weather warnings for south coastal Andhra Pradesh (Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts) and Rayalaseema predicted that heavy rain and thunderstorms with lightning were likely to occur at isolated places on November 4. In north coastal districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari, the warning suggests thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places.

On November 5 and 6 too, heavy rains are likely to be seen in isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, as per the IMD warning. On Wednesday, November 3, Tirupati saw incessant rain, according to Deccan Chronicle, with many areas witnessing waterlogging. Reports suggest a rise in the price of fireworks due to rise in fuel prices and GST, combined with the rains, have put a damper on Deepavali celebrations in the state.

In view of the Supreme Court order prohibiting fireworks with Barium salts, the state government has only allowed bursting of green crackers between 8 pm and 10 pm. The same rules were imposed last year as well. Police have been conducting inspections and raids to prevent sale of banned fireworks in the state.

Last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, after similar restrictions on fireworks were imposed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, air pollution levels were found to have dipped compared to the previous year. Noise levels also saw a fall compared to previous years. Peak AQI (Air Quality Index) levels measured between 6 pm and 10 pm, when fireworks are mainly burst, were found to be much lower compared to previous years, at the real-time air quality monitoring systems in Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Tirumala.