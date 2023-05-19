IMD predicts moderate rain in Bengaluru, parts of Karnataka on May 20, 21

According to the IMD, thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds are expected in parts of southern Karnataka as well on May 21 and 22.

news Weather

Bengaluru is expected to get respite from the heat over the weekend as rains are expected across parts of the state. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds are expected in parts of southern Karnataka on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22. A similar prediction has been made for coastal Karnataka for May 22. No such warnings have been issued for northern Karnataka.

The IMD bulletin said that light to moderate rain can be expected in parts of Bengaluru on May 21 and 22. It also said that the sky is expected to be cloudy and the minimum and maximum temperatures over the weekend is likely to be between 22 and 33 degree celsius.

Humid weather continued to prevail in Bengaluru over the week. As of Thursday, May 18, Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 35.5 degree celsius. According to India Today, this is two degrees higher than the average temperature in the city experienced during the summer.

Other parts of the state as well recorded temperatures higher than usual. According to reports, Kalaburagi recorded the highest temperature in the state with 40.7 degree celsius on May 18. Meanwhile, Ballari recorded 40.6 degree celsius and Raichur 40.2 degree celsius. Ballariâ€™s temperature reading was two degrees higher than the average temperature. Vijayapura recorded 39.2 degree celsius and Gadag 39 degree celsius. Gadag;s temperature was 3 degrees higher than usual, according to reports.