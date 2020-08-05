IMD issues Red warning to Idukki, Wayanad and Kozhikode, heavy rains predicted

Wayanad has been issued a red alert for Wednesday and Thursday (August 5 and 6), with relief camps arranged in parts of the district.

A Red warning has been issued to three Kerala districts over Wednesday and Thursday (Aug 5 and 6), as extremely heavy rainfall is forecast in these areas.

According to the Indian Meteorological Departmentâ€™s (IMD) district wise rainfall forecast, Idukki and Wayanad are expected to receive extreme heavy rainfall on Wednesday, while Wayanad and Kozhikode are put on Red warning on Thursday.

A red colour code is the highest warning given by the IMD and indicates authorities to take action in the face of a calamity. The districts are expected to receive over 204.4 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod have been put on Orange warning (Alert or Be prepared) on Wednesday as the districts are forecasted to receive isolated showers to very heavy rains between 115.6 to 204.4 mm.

On Thursday (August 6), Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasargod are put on Orange warning. On August 7 (Friday) and August 9 (Sunday), the previous districts as well as Kozhikode and Wayanad have been issued an Orange warning. On Saturday (August 8), heavy showers are predicted in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod, with these districts on Orange alert again.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has also warned the public to be alert. Residents living in Red, Orange, Yellow warning districts, by the river banks, in hilly areas prone to landslides are asked to exercise caution.

With Wayanad on Red warning for two days, district collector Dr Adeela Abdulla has warned residents of hilly areas bordering neighbouring states. With extremely heavy rainfall forecast, there is a possibility of landslides, floods and other calamities. Measures have also been taken to mitigate potential calamities with relief camp arrangements made for residents of highly vulnerable areas, the district collector confirmed.

Dam shutters opened in Wayanad

With the water levels rising in Karapuzha dam, two spillway shutters have been opened 15 centimeters and one shutter by 5 centimeters, releasing 13.18 cumecs of water. The current water level in the dam is 757.70 meter as of 3:30 pm on Wednesday.