IMD issues orange alert in Telangana for Monday and Tuesday

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state.

Even as Hyderabad recuperates from the heavy rains from the past week, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for October 19 and October 20 in the state. The warning issued for Monday and Tuesday reads, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana.”

According to the IMD, flooding and waterlogging are likely in many low-lying districts of Telangana. It has also warned about the falling of trees and electric poles as well as disruption in transport. Reservoirs are likely to overflow or reach danger levels, IMD has said, adding that crops could be submerged, leading to crop damage.

The IMD has advised road, rail and air traffic to be regulated effectively in light of the weather. People in areas deemed vulnerable have been asked to restrict their movement. IMD has also advised the municipal corporation to take appropriate action to control waterborne diseases.

According to the data released by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) based on the rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours up to 8 am on Monday morning, Mancherial, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Vikarabad and Nirmal are some of the districts that received heavy rainfall. Nennel mandal in Mancherial district reported 65 mm rainfall. Vemanpally mandal reported 59.5 mm. Mangapet mandal in Mulugu reported 50.8mm.

Minister KTR has also asked government officials and staff to be on high alert as the city is expected to receive heavy rains in the next few days.

All officers and staff should be on high alert as more rains are forecast over the next 3-4 days in and around Hyderabad city: Minister @KTRTRS in a review meeting with @GHMCOnline Mayor @bonthurammohan and Sr Officials. pic.twitter.com/hbeuxTemEt — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) October 19, 2020

The Disaster Response Force has teams deployed across the city in the case of any emergency. Several areas in Hyderabad continue to remain inundated after the heavy rains that pounded the city in the last several days. In the last 10 days, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has received more than 7,700 complaints for waterlogging, fallen trees, uprooted electric poles, damaged roads and manholes.

