IMD issues four-day alert for Andhra as southwest monsoon arrives in state

Authorities also said that a low-pressure area was likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal which may cause rains in Telangana as well.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a four-day thunderstorm warning for Andhra Pradesh, even as the southwest monsoon arrived in the state, via the Rayalaseema region.

Authorities said that it is expected to spread to south coastal Andhra and gradually cover the entire state within the next few days.

According to reports, the monsoon generally reaches Rayalaseema by June 4 and covers the state by June 11, but there has been a delay this year due to a cyclone forming in the Arabian Sea.

The IMD said that thunderstorm, lightning and heavy rainfall was likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal Andhra, south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema over the next two days. In the two days following that, the thunderstorm and lightning could be accompanied by gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph, the IMD added.

Several parts of the state continued to witness a temperature of around 40 degree celsius with Jangamaheswarapuram in Guntur district recording the highest temperature in the state at 41.6 degree celsius, followed by Machilipatnam at 41.5 degree celsius.

Kavali in Nellore district witnessed a temperature of 41.2 degree celsius, while Nellore city and Bapatla saw a temperature of 40.6 degree celsius.

Vijayawada witnessed a temperature of 40 degree celsius, while the temperature was 32.6 degree celsius in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, authorities also said on Sunday that a low-pressure area was likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours, which may move west-northwestwards, resulting in rainfall over Odisha, north coastal Andhra and Telangana between June 9 and June 11.

A four-day alert has also been issued for Telangana.

"Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana," the IMD alert states.

