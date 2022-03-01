Ilker Ayci declines offer to be Air India’s new CEO

Ilker Ayci, Tata Sons’ pick for the post of Air India CEO and MD, has declined the position, a month before he was supposed to join the company. On February 14, Tata Sons had announced the former Turkish Airlines chairman’s appointment and that Ayci will assume his new responsibilities on or before April 1. The statement had also said that Ayci's appointment was subject to the requisite regulatory approvals.

Ayci, in a statement, said that his appointment had been 'coloured by some sections of the Indian media,' and that he has come to the conclusion that “it would not be a feasible or an honourable decision to accept the position in the shadow of such a narrative.” The statement added that he has informed Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran that he is declining the position. “It is with a heavy heart that I make this decision, and I wish Air India and the Tata Group, a global enterprise which I greatly admire, every success,” he said.

Ayci was an advisor of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, when the latter was Mayor of Istanbul, from 1994 to 1998. He also served the Turkish Airlines as its chairman from 2015 to 2022 and was credited with turning the airline around.

Ayci’s appointment had been contentious over alleged possible links to an al-Qaeda financier, and reports had stated that Air India may face trouble receiving approvals and clearances from the Union government.

RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch had recently said the government should not give clearance to Ayci keeping in view national security. SJM's co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan said the government is already sensitive to the issue and has taken up the matter very seriously .

“We feel that the government should not give its permission (to Ayci's appointment) keeping in view national security. I think the government is already sensitive to the issue and has taken up the matter very seriously. I don't think the government will approve it," he told PTI.

When asked for the reasons why the SJM is opposed to the newly appointed CEO and MD, Mahajan reiterated, "it's a matter of national security. After all, decisions are taken about a person based on his relationships."

