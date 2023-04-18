Is Ileana going to be a ‘mama’ soon? Her Instagram post leaves fans speculating

The actor, who is popular for her work in Telugu and Hindi films, shared photos of a onesie and a pendant that said “mama”.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Ileana D'Cruz’s latest social media post has left fans wondering if she is going to be a mother soon. In an Instagram post, the actor shared two photographs – one of a onesie that said “And so the adventure begins,” and another of a necklace with a pendant that spelled “mama”. She captioned the post, “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling,” leaving fans and well-wishers wondering if she was having a child. The post was uploaded to social media on the morning of Tuesday, April 18.

Soon after the actor shared the post, congratulatory messages started pouring in, from actors and social media influencers including Nargis Fakhri, Niharika Nm, Nisha Aggarwal, Athiya Shetty, Shibani Akhtar and others. The actor’s mother Samira D'Cruz also replied to the post and said, “Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby…can’t wait.” However, Ileana’s post is just ambiguous enough to leave her followers wondering how to interpret it.

In October last year, actors Parvathy Thiruvothu and Nithya Menen had shared images of positive pregnancy tests, raising intrigue. They were later revealed to be part of the social media promotions for the film Wonder Women, directed by Anjali Menon. The film dealt with the experiences of a group of pregnant women who meet at a centre for antenatal classes.

Ileana is widely popular for starring in many blockbuster films in Telugu. She has had a very successful career in Tollywood, having starred in many massive hits such as Pokiri, Jalsa, and Kick. She also received appreciation for her performance in Barfi!, directed by Anurag Basu and co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Her upcoming films include Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, and a comedy drama that also stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy.